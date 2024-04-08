24-foot, 5K LED Video Wall Delivers Stunning Imagery in Corporate Headquarters

In Greenwood Village, Colorado, NexGen Resources is a privately held company dedicated to the development and procurement of natural resources. Since its inception in 1993, NexGen and its affiliated entities have grown into a closely held investment group managing a diverse portfolio of investments in companies at multiple stages of growth and across multiple industries.

To establish a new corporate headquarters, NexGen acquired a building in the Denver Tech Center and performed a complete renovation with the goal of creating a space with a modern aesthetic accentuated by visualization technology. Harnessing its technology expertise, NexGen’s leadership meticulously researched the display market and ultimately selected Planar as their preferred display provider, and engaged technology integrator Logic Integration to design and install a comprehensive, office-wide audio visual solution featuring two floor-to-ceiling Planar LED video walls as standout elements.

In NexGen’s new corporate lobby, Logic Integration installed a nearly 24-foot-wide, 9-foot-high (12-by-8) Planar MGP Series LED video wall with a 1.2mm pixel pitch (MGP 1.2). “The client was very knowledgeable and had a clear vision of what they wanted,” David Soran, Logic Integration’s vice president of commercial sales said. “The lobby installation is their statement piece. It’s the first thing you see when entering their office and it takes up an entire front wall.”

According to Soran, the Planar MGP Series LED video wall provides a beautiful background for art, natural scenic imagery, and full motion videos—all in stunning 5K resolution. Logic Integration added custom programming and video wall processing to allow the display to receive content from a variety of sources and locations in the building. “NexGen has the flexibility to also use the video wall for presentations, client-focused messaging, and similar purposes,” he said.

All Hands

(Image credit: Planar)

The other installation is a nearly 16-foot-wide, 9-foot-high (8-by-8) Planar MGP Series LED video wall with a 1.2mm pixel pitch that is located in an “all-hands” meeting area. For this display, Logic Integration included a signage solution that gives NexGen the ability to display striking 4K content, including other media like cable programming and internal company messaging. For both video walls, Logic Integration strategically chose the 1.2mm fine pixel pitch to deliver sharp images even from close viewing distances.

“The imaging is very clear and precise, and the content they’ve created for the video walls looks impressive,” Soran said. “Aesthetics were really important for the client, and the great feature of the Planar video walls is the inclusion of trim kits, which creates a finished edge with no visible cables, resulting in a beautiful final product.”

NexGen Resources vice president Ryan McNeil said the video walls represent a great marriage between Logic Integration and Planar. “The result speaks volumes.”