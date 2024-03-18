Roadmap 2024: Planar

Robert Detwiler, Senior Director of Product Management and Training at Planar, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

In 2024, our customers can expect to see our selection of fine pixel pitch front-of-room display products expand. This includes support for outdoor use, and as MicroLED manufacturing efficiency and volume increase, we see an opportunity to incorporate MicroLED into more of our products. 

As with any year, we remain focused on assessing new and evolving technology trends to best address our customers’ needs and offer mature, repeatable products that are easy to integrate and are more readily available. This is true of all-in-one models, which are on the rise and enable quick deployment and ease of use for customers who have limited to no training. We’re excited to stay on top of this demand and further our support in this space.

We’re still seeing new virtual production (VP) applications emerge every day. This spans production and multimedia studios, universities, and an increasing number of corporate settings. We’re evolving our product portfolio as needs arise, and we continue to foster industry events and hands-on learning experiences to help those who may be implementing the technology in a new way or for the very first time. Last year, we launched the Planar Studios Virtual Production Workshop, offering the AV and IT communities a week-long series aimed at helping design, deploy, and support VP and extended reality (XR) projects. VP and XR were once new concepts for us, but today we know the technology holds tremendous opportunity for revolutionizing the production of lifelike content and we want to help make this accessible for all.

Outside of VP and XR, we’re closely following cybersecurity for networked devices, and exploring more connected devices that can help AV and IT professionals maintain their technology over large deployments.

