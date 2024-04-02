Planar Expands LED Product Portfolio—Here's What You Need to Know

Planar has released a new family of Leyard LED display solutions designed to support standard pitch, outdoor, and rental and staging applications. The displays were designed for an array of verticals such as digital-out-of-home (DOOH), retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, and other mainstream applications.

“These new solutions come at a time when we’re seeing growing interest in outdoor and temporary LED deployments with, in some cases, coarser pitches,” said Planar EVP Adam Schmidt. “This includes strong demand for rental and staging applications. We’re looking forward to expanding Planar’s footprint in these areas, and more importantly, better serving our customers’ diverse needs. It’s an honor to bring this to life with our Leyard family of LED products.”

[The Integration Guide to Video Walls 2024]

The Leyard LED products feature the latest advancements to support a broad range of contemporary applications such as bright, large standard pitch LED for outdoor signage and billboards, and simplified setup and teardown for rental and staging. The new solutions are available with flexible price points and new services and support options.