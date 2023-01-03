2023 Brings Vizrt Group Partners Expanded Offering and New Program

Vizrt Group (opens in new tab) plans to increase partner investment in 2023 with the first ever Vizrt partner program, and to significantly develop the NewTek channel ecosystem.

Vizrt's plan is to extend its certification and training offerings of Vizrt solutions to current and future NewTek and Vizrt partners. This will be the first time since the acquisition of NewTek by Vizrt in 2019 (opens in new tab), that NewTek partners will gain access to training, certification, and the opportunity to sell the Vizrt product portfolio. NewTek will also widen its channel partnerships beyond its traditional channel resellers with new tiers and offerings for systems integrators, value added resellers, consultants and more.

“Partners have been a key differentiator for our success and as the cross-over of Pro AV and broadcast grows, we realize the opportunity and importance of uniting our portfolios, extending and injecting investment into our Vizrt Group partner programs to promote, support and grow our partners’ businesses," stated Barbara Spicek, general manager global channels and channel strategy, Vizrt Group.

"These new initiatives will add value to our current partners and offer opportunities to prospective partners across the globe."

While Vizrt does have a series of partners, it has historically not had a formalized partner program. With the new program, customers can choose to buy direct or through partners—depending on what suits them—providing accessibility to Vizrt solutions and expanding the number of local Vizrt experts—globally.

“We spoke with many of our key Vizrt partners earlier this year and realized we can do better," said Vanessa Walmsley, global head of customer success, Vizrt Group. "We’ve been working hard as a team to build out extensive new trainings and certifications to deliver what our partners have been asking for, to better support them in achieving success. And we are really excited to share what we’ve accomplished so far, very soon."

The first of the new trainings and certifications will be launched in the new year and focus on live graphics and live production, available for free to all Vizrt and NewTek partners through Viz University (opens in new tab).

Viz University will also offer extensive online training and certifications for technical proficiency, integration, sales, and product knowledge to better understand the possibilities of how the NewTek, Vizrt, Flowics by Vizrt, and NDI product portfolios can work together to drive stronger solutions.

“We offer the most innovative and comprehensive suite of software-defined storytelling solutions on the market," said Daniel Nergård, chief revenue officer, Vizrt Group. "Growing our partners and global experts is critical to keeping us as leading innovators. We are in a good position to invest in these spaces, accelerate our customers’ access to skilled Vizrt partners, and amplify our growth."