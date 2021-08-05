Today's the Day! AV/IT Summit Begins This Morning

The AV/IT Summit serves as a meeting place for companies in all parts of the ecosystem to come together to discuss how best to work together and enable each other to succeed while enhancing efficiencies across the board.

Featuring a virtual exhibit hall from key pro AV vendors—like Absen, Dell, Samsung, and more—attendees will have the ability to peruse the most innovative AV products during this single-day event.

Familiarize yourself with the agenda for today's AV/IT summit.

Registered attendees are welcome to log in at 8:30 a.m.

Opening remarks begin at 9 a.m. and the keynote presentation from Jay B. Myers starts at 9:10.

Following the day of panel discussions and conversations, be sure to stick around for the Passport to Prizes at 4:30 p.m. Then join fellow #AVTweeps for an hour of virtual networking at 5:30.

Earn AVIXA CTS RUs at the AV/IT Summit

AV/IT Summit attendees are eligible to earn 5.5 AVIXA RUS. Click here for more information.

The AV/IT Summit Virtual Exhibit Hall

Don't forget to stop by the AV/IT Summit virtual exhibit hall to check out the latest pro AV innovations. The exhibit hall will also be open for four weeks after the event, allowing AV professionals to learn more about these products at their leisure.