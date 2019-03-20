With the U.S. projected to spend $581 billion on research and development in 2019, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s Most & Least Innovative States.

In order to give credit to the states that have contributed the most to America’s innovative success, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of STEM professionals to R&D spending per capita.

Where Does Your State Rank?

Scroll across the interactive map below to see where your state ranks.

According to the report, the District of Columbia has the highest share of technology companies—8.40 percent—which is 3.2 times higher than in South Dakota, the lowest at 2.60 percent.

The report also found that New Mexico has the highest research and development (R&D) intensity at 6.52 percent—16.3 times higher than in Nevada, the lowest at 0.40 percent.

To view the full report, visit

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-innovative-states/31890/