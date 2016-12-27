Topics

2017 DIGI Award Winners Announced– Best Digital Signage

  • As Chair of the Judges Committee for the DIGI Awards I want to congratulate all the Winners of 2017 DIGI Awards. This entry process through the fall of 2016 saw a variety of innovative applications and highly useful new products, offering a good look at how digital signage and DOOH best practices are defining a new digital landscape.
  • The DIGI Awards recognize the resellers, integrators and service providers who have gone the extra mile to ensure success for their clients, thereby furthering the digital signage industry as a whole. Additionally, we recognize the best New Products for the digital signage and DOOH market.
  • The DIGI Award Winners are listed below. In January, we’ll be highlighting select winners in detail, in a DIGI Awards special section of the Digital Signage Best Practices Guide.
  • Congratulations to the all the Winners of a DIGI Award, listed below!

Best Digital Signage Applications, Winners:

Best Interactive Technology Roll-Out:
LG Electronics, for the Marriott Charlotte City Center

Best Content Corporate Communications:
Four Winds Interactive, for Daimler Trucks employee and visitor-facing visual communications applications

Best Content, Ambient:
Telecine Multimedia Inc., for the City of Montreal (Telecine Holiday Event)

Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising:
Alpha Video Creative Division, for the L’Auberge du Lac Casino Resort

Best Deployment, Entertainment:
DigiCom & BrightSign, for the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo (partnered with Discovery Channel)

Best Deployment, Transportation:
Radiant Technology & Omnivex, for the John Glenn Columbus International Airport

Best Retail Roll-Out:
Omnivex, for Carhartt in-store interactive kiosks and touchscreens

Best Retail Store Local Roll-Out:
Reflect, for Spence Diamonds


Best New Products, Winners:

Best New Technology Innovation:
IAdea Corporation AnyTile

Best New Technology Innovation, Mounts or Screens:
Premier Mounts FSXA series for Leyard TWA Series and Samsung Smart LED tiles

Best Digital Signage Mounting Device:
Premier Mounts Digital Menu Board Mounts

Best Content Routing Device:
Gefen EXT-UHDV-KA-LANS-TX and EXT-UHDV-KA-LANS-RX

Best 4K Display Device:
LG Electronics 86-inch Ultra Stretch digital display

Best New Generation Large Screen Display:
LG Electronics Dual-View Flat OLED display

Best New Generation Small Screen Display:
NEC, EX241UN 24-inch monitor

Best Media Player:
BrightSign XT

Best Video Wall Processing:
Matrox C900 special-purpose graphics card to power 3x3 and 9x1 video walls

Mvix XhibitSignage V6 cloud-based enterprise digital signage software

Best New Audience Measurement Tool:
Quividi Audience & Context Aware platform


Judges Choice Award:
Dual sided curved OLED from LG Electronics