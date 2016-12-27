2017 DIGI Award Winners Announced– Best Digital Signage

- As Chair of the Judges Committee for the DIGI Awards I want to congratulate all the Winners of 2017 DIGI Awards. This entry process through the fall of 2016 saw a variety of innovative applications and highly useful new products, offering a good look at how digital signage and DOOH best practices are defining a new digital landscape.
- The DIGI Awards recognize the resellers, integrators and service providers who have gone the extra mile to ensure success for their clients, thereby furthering the digital signage industry as a whole. Additionally, we recognize the best New Products for the digital signage and DOOH market.
- The DIGI Award Winners are listed below. In January, we’ll be highlighting select winners in detail, in a DIGI Awards special section of the Digital Signage Best Practices Guide.
- Congratulations to the all the Winners of a DIGI Award, listed below!
Best Digital Signage Applications, Winners:
Best Interactive Technology Roll-Out:
LG Electronics, for the Marriott Charlotte City Center
Best Content Corporate Communications:
Four Winds Interactive, for Daimler Trucks employee and visitor-facing visual communications applications
Best Content, Ambient:
Telecine Multimedia Inc., for the City of Montreal (Telecine Holiday Event)
Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising:
Alpha Video Creative Division, for the L’Auberge du Lac Casino Resort
Best Deployment, Entertainment:
DigiCom & BrightSign, for the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo (partnered with Discovery Channel)
Best Deployment, Transportation:
Radiant Technology & Omnivex, for the John Glenn Columbus International Airport
Best Retail Roll-Out:
Omnivex, for Carhartt in-store interactive kiosks and touchscreens
Best Retail Store Local Roll-Out:
Reflect, for Spence Diamonds
Best New Products, Winners:
Best New Technology Innovation:
IAdea Corporation AnyTile
Best New Technology Innovation, Mounts or Screens:
Premier Mounts FSXA series for Leyard TWA Series and Samsung Smart LED tiles
Best Digital Signage Mounting Device:
Premier Mounts Digital Menu Board Mounts
Best Content Routing Device:
Gefen EXT-UHDV-KA-LANS-TX and EXT-UHDV-KA-LANS-RX
Best 4K Display Device:
LG Electronics 86-inch Ultra Stretch digital display
Best New Generation Large Screen Display:
LG Electronics Dual-View Flat OLED display
Best New Generation Small Screen Display:
NEC, EX241UN 24-inch monitor
Best Media Player:
BrightSign XT
Best Video Wall Processing:
Matrox C900 special-purpose graphics card to power 3x3 and 9x1 video walls
Mvix XhibitSignage V6 cloud-based enterprise digital signage software
Best New Audience Measurement Tool:
Quividi Audience & Context Aware platform
Judges Choice Award:
Dual sided curved OLED from LG Electronics