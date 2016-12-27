2017 DIGI Award Winners Announced– Best Digital Signage

As Chair of the Judges Committee for the DIGI Awards I want to congratulate all the Winners of 2017 DIGI Awards. This entry process through the fall of 2016 saw a variety of innovative applications and highly useful new products, offering a good look at how digital signage and DOOH best practices are defining a new digital landscape.

The DIGI Awards recognize the resellers, integrators and service providers who have gone the extra mile to ensure success for their clients, thereby furthering the digital signage industry as a whole. Additionally, we recognize the best New Products for the digital signage and DOOH market.

The DIGI Award Winners are listed below. In January, we’ll be highlighting select winners in detail, in a DIGI Awards special section of the Digital Signage Best Practices Guide.

Congratulations to the all the Winners of a DIGI Award, listed below!

Best Digital Signage Applications, Winners:

Best Interactive Technology Roll-Out:

LG Electronics, for the Marriott Charlotte City Center

Best Content Corporate Communications:

Four Winds Interactive, for Daimler Trucks employee and visitor-facing visual communications applications

Best Content, Ambient:

Telecine Multimedia Inc., for the City of Montreal (Telecine Holiday Event)

Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising:

Alpha Video Creative Division, for the L’Auberge du Lac Casino Resort

Best Deployment, Entertainment:

DigiCom & BrightSign, for the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo (partnered with Discovery Channel)

Best Deployment, Transportation:

Radiant Technology & Omnivex, for the John Glenn Columbus International Airport

Best Retail Roll-Out:

Omnivex, for Carhartt in-store interactive kiosks and touchscreens

Best Retail Store Local Roll-Out:

Reflect, for Spence Diamonds



Best New Products, Winners:

Best New Technology Innovation:

IAdea Corporation AnyTile

Best New Technology Innovation, Mounts or Screens:

Premier Mounts FSXA series for Leyard TWA Series and Samsung Smart LED tiles

Best Digital Signage Mounting Device:

Premier Mounts Digital Menu Board Mounts

Best Content Routing Device:

Gefen EXT-UHDV-KA-LANS-TX and EXT-UHDV-KA-LANS-RX

Best 4K Display Device:

LG Electronics 86-inch Ultra Stretch digital display

Best New Generation Large Screen Display:

LG Electronics Dual-View Flat OLED display

Best New Generation Small Screen Display:

NEC, EX241UN 24-inch monitor

Best Media Player:

BrightSign XT

Best Video Wall Processing:

Matrox C900 special-purpose graphics card to power 3x3 and 9x1 video walls

Mvix XhibitSignage V6 cloud-based enterprise digital signage software

Best New Audience Measurement Tool:

Quividi Audience & Context Aware platform



Judges Choice Award:

Dual sided curved OLED from LG Electronics