Introducing the Latest Sony Professional BRAVIA Displays

Sony Electronics’ family of professional BRAVIA displays is growing with the introduction of the essential EZ20L series, which rounds out a full portfolio suited for commercial environments. These important additions to the BRAVIA family open the door for a wide array of verticals with different budgets.

With an extensive set of choices to meet a variety of requirements and budgets, Sony’s professional BRAVIA displays now support high-end, mid-range, standard, and entry-level uses. The EZ20L 4K series, ideal for corporate, education, and retail applications, will offer sizes ranging from 43 to 85 inches. They are built upon the robust usability, installation flexibility, picture quality, and sustainability common to all of Sony’s professional BRAVIA display products. As the introductory offering in the lineup, the EZ20L models will provide basic professional features including simplified pro-settings for streamlined setup and maintenance, as well as RS-232C support, standard IP control, 16/7 operation, and 350 nits of brightness for high visibility indoors.

[Ask the Experts: 18 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders On Displays]

(Image credit: Sony)

“Customer demand is what drives our development and expansion, and in this case, our users sought a more accessible and budget-conscious display optimized for corporate, education, and retail environments,” said Rich Ventura, vice president, professional display solutions, Sony Electronics. “With the addition of the essential EZ20L series, our complete range of options now supports the exacting requirements of various businesses and spaces and takes advantage of the quality and feature set inherent to Sony’s professional displays.”

[Everything We Know about the Vegas Sphere, So Far—A Running Blog]

Additional highlights of the EZ20L series include a free, pre-installed BRAVIA Signage app, administrative functionality to turn off inputs, built-in mirroring directly from a user’s device, a slim bezel, flexible installation options, a wide viewing angle, a powerful 4K Processor X1, 4K X-Reality PRO for upscaling content, as well as sustainability features including the use of recycled plastic materials, more environmentally friendly packaging, and Power-Saving Mode.