1 SOUND Unveils Three New Audio Solutions

1 SOUND was busy at ISE 2025, surprising visitors with the release of three new solutions. Here is what you need to know about each one.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

The Level L35 joins the Level L38 as a new take on a full range loudspeaker. This three-way loudspeaker delivers musical and refined sonic quality while having great volume capability for its size. The L35 is meant to be mounted flush on a wall or ceiling, standing only 6 inches from the surface, utilizing its included hardware that is already recessed into the cabinet.

This discreet loudspeaker can be positioned on a wall or ceiling standing only 6 inches tall in bars, restaurants, or retail environments and has a dispersion pattern, using its progressive horn design the directivity of sound is very controlled with a high capability to throw a farther distance. When mounted to a wall, a listener is on-axis almost directly under the loudspeaker near the wall with the high-frequency energy becoming more concentrated as the listener walks further away from the loudspeaker. The L35 has extended low frequency making this a true full-range loudspeaker.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

The Monitor M35 is an extremely compact, high-performance, with high SPL with beautiful musical sonic clarity standing only 6 inches tall and less than 20 inches wide. The monitor has a full range bandwidth making it ideal for live musical performers and keynote presenters. It features an internal passive three-way crossover. This monitor is equipped with two 5-inch low-frequency drivers, plus a central 5-inch coaxial transducer with an incorporated high-frequency element. Three 5-inch passive radiators enhance the bass response of this compact unit, allowing it to have a bandwidth all the way down to 65 Hz. The progressive horn design is configured to provide a diffusion pattern that starts from a broad 90-degree wide near field (close to the monitor), narrowing to 50-degree farther away from the monitor, concentrating its energy to throw farther up stage.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

The SUB28 is a powerful, low-profile bass enclosure with a high SPL incorporating two front-loaded 8-inch woofers. In addition to offering excellent low end down to 45 Hz, this subwoofer provides a very precise and rapid transient response, for both deep and punchy bass sound. The SUB28 stands less than 8 inches tall allowing it to be positioned underneath, inside, or in between furniture. Eight M8 rigging points, four on each of two sides, and an optional hanging kit allow this sub to be flown in two different orientations, either parallel to a wall or to a ceiling. This subwoofer was designed and tested to be a powerful subwoofer that will not jump and move when playing at higher volumes. The recessed input and link output connectors on two of the corners permit clean cable management, so the subwoofer can be positioned flush against a wall. The SUB28, like all 1 SOUND loudspeakers, is available in various colors and finishes with a short turnaround time and is IP55 and saltwater resistant for outdoor environments.