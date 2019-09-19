1 Beyond Shipping AutoTracker 3 Camera with NDI

The What: 1 Beyond has begun shipping the 1 Beyond AutoTracker 3 camera with NDI, enabling universities, corporations, and government organizations to add automatic presenter tracking to AV over IP workflows.

The What Else: The camera produces high- and low-resolution NDI video streams and the bitrate of the stream is adjustable in the camera. Once the camera is configured over the network, it can be controlled from any third-party control device that supports VISCA over IP to turn tracking on or off.

NewTek’s NDI technology is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market and a built-in NDI | HX encoder allows the camera to provide video streams that can be viewed by NDI-compatible software or hardware devices anywhere on the same network.

The AutoTracker 3 camera with NDI retains the key features of previous AutoTracker versions which include seamless tracking, high-quality Sony sensor, dual 1080p or 720p HD-SDI output, PoE+ power, 20x optical zoom, and automatic camera functions such as focus and white balance.

Only a single standard network cable needs be connected to the AutoTracker 3 camera with NDI to provide power, control, and the NDI video stream, making it cost- and time-effective to scale presenter tracking across multiple rooms.

“1 Beyond AutoTracker 3 cameras with NDI now not only feature the leading auto tracking technology but also are the easiest to integrate into rooms,” said Terry Cullen, founder and CEO of 1 Beyond.

The Bottom Line: Using a combination of facial and motion detection to enable seamless speaker tracking, AutoTracker is well suited for lecture capture, videoconferencing, training, and many other applications at universities and corporations, eliminating the need for camera or system operators.

AutoTracker 3 cameras with NDI are shipping immediately and are priced at $7,595.