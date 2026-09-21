The State of AV/IT 2026: Sony Electronics

AVT Question: Please share insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.

Thought Leader: Adam Sowers, Senior Manager, Business Development at Sony Electronics

As the industry shifts toward fully networked AV/IT environments, the conversation is no longer centered on hardware alone. Cloud platforms, AI, and software-defined management are critical components of modern AV deployments, helping organizations improve efficiency, scalability, and operational visibility. However, there are still barriers to adoption that must be addressed.

Security remains the primary consideration. Any new solution must align with IT governance requirements, reduce organizational risk, and integrate into existing security frameworks. Organizations must also consider the realities of their installed base, including existing infrastructure investments, legacy systems that have not yet reached end of life, and the operational complexity of adopting new standards while maintaining business continuity.

Any new solution must align with IT governance requirements, reduce organizational risk, and integrate into existing security frameworks. Adam Sowers, Senior Manager, Business Development at Sony Electronics

AI is accelerating this transition by enabling greater automation, predictive analytics, intelligent troubleshooting, content management, and personalized user experiences. From virtual assistants to proactive system monitoring, AI is helping organizations maximize uptime, reduce support burdens, and improve customers’ experiences.

Cloud platforms deliver centralized management, remote visibility, and actionable insights across distributed environments. When combined with content, collaboration, and device management platforms, cloud-based solutions create more consistent, scalable, and repeatable user experiences while reducing operational complexity.

Interoperability is equally important. No organization wants to be locked into a single ecosystem. Success depends on open architecture and strong partner integrations that allow customers to leverage existing investments while adopting new capabilities at their own pace. At Sony, we believe innovation happens through partnership. We continue to work across the AV and IT ecosystem to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions that simplify customers’ deployment and management.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The transition to networked AV/IT requires thoughtful planning, but the industry direction is clear. Organizations that prioritize security, interoperability, remote management, and operational intelligence are best positioned to modernize their environments and realize the full value of cloud and AI-enabled solutions.