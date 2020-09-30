WATCH: 'The Modern AV UX In Corporate Environments' at the 2020 AV/IT Summit

If there’s one purpose that the AV/IT Summit serves, it’s educating AV professionals on how to work more effectively and considerately. The 2020 AV/IT Summit brought end users, integrators, and others together—virtually, of course—to understand each other’s pet peeves, so that all in all, we make our customers happier. That’s pretty special.

The panel 'The Modern AV UX' was the perfect culmination of the AV/IT Summit's purpose. Industry leaders Michael Judeh of Convene, Sean Reid of Astroman AV, Dana Schneider of Edwards Lifesciences, and Charmaine Torruella of Verrex gathered to discuss improvements they have implemented in their work, grievances, and tidbits of wisdom. The panel was fearlessly led by Mark Coxon, CTS-D, CTS-I of Tangram Interiors.

Watch the video below to see 'The Modern AV UX in Corporate Environments' panel at the 2020 AV/IT Summit.