Datapath's Enhances Capabilities of Aetria Platform

Datapath has added enhanced functionality and capability to its Aetria solution—Datapath’s solution for secure multi-point video management and control. Additionally, Datapath introduced the VisionSC-A2 capture card to its range for a more streamlined image capture process, extending the Aligo AVoIP solution by providing cost-effective capture of Aligo streams from an Aetria network, directly into a workstation or video wall controller.

With two 10G channels on each card, the VisionSC-A2 provides high-density capture for multi-screen operator workstations or a shared large-scale video wall surface. Each channel can capture a single 4K or up to four HD streams, allowing a single VisionSC-A2 card to capture two visually lossless 4K streams, a single 4K and up to four HD streams, or up to eight separate HD streams.

Easing the path for system upgrades, the VisionSC-A2 can be used in Datapath video wall controllers in the same way as other Datapath capture cards. Multiple cards can be installed into a single system for scalable capture of Aligo streams for display anywhere on the video wall. Supported in the latest generation of Datapath’s video wall controllers, the VisionSC-A2 can be used in the multi-award-winning VSN V3, VSN400N, or VSNMini 300 (when configured for use as a video wall controller).

Launched as a video wall controller earlier this year, Datapath’s VSNMini 300 can now be pre-configured for use as a dedicated operator workstation PC. It offers up to four 4K outputs and can easily be configured with Datapath capture cards to provide a sleek, compact solution for control room operators.

Suited for operator workstation installation, the modern system is configurable with Intel i5, i7, or i9 processors, providing scalable processing power for today’s large video volume installations. When configured as part of an Aetria solution, it allows operators to easily monitor and control multiple remote sources alongside local applications such as email clients, web browsers, and messaging, all from a familiar Windows 11 environment.

The newly integrated Wall Manager allows operators to control any connected video wall directly from the Aetria Workstation interface. As versatile as it is simple to operate, the Wall Manager interface opens above any open sources on the operators’ desktop to allow quick interaction with the video wall, whether opening and positioning a single source or opening a new layout with multiple sources across the whole wall.

Adding to Aetria’s benefits, and to assist with optimum system operations, Aetria Command Center now provides a central dashboard for administrators to view the status and health of their Aetria Network Manager appliance, or both Aetria Network Managers when configured as a redundant pair.

Following the launch of the Aetria Touch control panel, the 10-inch interface has now been updated to include the following: