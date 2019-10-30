The Connectivity Conversation

This issue of Digital Signage Magazine looks at four essential considerations in deploying digital signage on an AVoIP network. An impressive panel of industry experts provides guidance and advice—and even common mistakes to avoid—for those working in this space.



The October 2019 issue of Digital Signage Magazine can be downloaded here and it includes:

A letter from our new editor, Camille Burch

Shared insights on AVoIP digital signage deployments from a panel of industry experts

A gaming case study about a rapidly growing digital signage network

A retail case study about digital signage launching a global brand in the U.S.

A product showcase with the latest digital signage innovations from companies like Hall Research

