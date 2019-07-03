Spotlight on Made in the U.S.A.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Aurora Multimedia) Aurora Multimedia IPX-TC3 Series Aurora says its IPX-TC3 series is composed of 10Gbps 4K UHD transceivers with zero frame latency (100us without scaling, 3ms with scaling), and no compression (or low 1.3:1 compression @ 4K60 4:4:4). Using SDVoE technology, the IPX series is well-suited for broadcast, live events, medical, command and control, and government/military applications.

Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Peerless-AV) Peerless-AV KIPC25 Portrait Kiosk Peerless-AV’s KIPC25 indoor Portrait Kiosk is designed to support LED displays and touchscreen panels up to 4-inches deep. With a flat base that can be free standing or bolted to the ground, the kiosk allows for electric and data cable access, making it easy to install and maintain. Plus, the kiosk includes two whisper-quiet, thermostat-controlled exhaust fans to ensure the display and internal components are kept at an optimal temperature.

Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Biamp) Biamp Cambridge Sound QtPro Biamp says it has changed the sound masking industry with its QtPro direct-ﬁeld sound masking technology. Manufactured in the U.S., QtPro control modules—when combined with an array of emitters (i.e., loudspeakers)—provide added workplace comfort, protect confidential conversations, and reduce noise distractions to make office staff more productive.

Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Middle Atlantic) Middle Atlantic BGR Enclosure with Forward Accessories Middle Atlantic’s BGR Series rack enclosure’s patented lightweight, UL-certified design provides an extra rack unit and up 3,000 lbs .of equipment storage in the standard rack height. Adhering to AVIXA’s standards, it ships with a multipurpose rackrail for horizontal and vertical mounting and engages with Forward accessories without tools.

Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Just Add Power) Just Add Power 3G+ 767DSS Dante Sound System Transmitter In addition to distributing Ultra HD and 4K video over a single Cat-5e cable, the 3G+ 767DSS transmitter adds compatibility with Dante and AES67 audio networks, with separate switching of audio and video. The transmitter is the first to support the latest Dante chipset for the delivery of 8x8 channels, according to the company.

Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: AtlasIED) AtlasIED Texas Tough Rack AtlasIED’s new Texas Tough racks not only keep AV gear secure, but are also the most intelligent racks on the marke, according to the company. The Digital Rack Crown is customizable for branding or easy reference information. The LED edge-lit Plexiglas badge can visually and audibly notify when an equipment fault occurs. They also conform to the “Buy America Act,” which means they will be BAA-listed and aren’t subject to tariffs.

Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Leon Speakers) Leon Speakers For over 20 years, Leon Speakers has proudly designed and manufactured their products at their state-of-the-art facility in Ann Arbor, MI. Their line of customizable speakers and technology concealment solutions is all built-to-order, handcrafted by skilled craftsmen using premium materials and components.



Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Pro Audio Technology) Pro Audio Technology SCRS-25im On-wall/In-Wall Loudspeaker The SCRS-25im includes Pro Audio’s genuine professional-grade speaker components offering thrilling dynamics, a sensitivity range of 96dB/W – 109 dB/W, and a frequency range of 80Hz – 18kHz, according to the company. Designed for on-wall or in-wall applications where budget and space are limited, the SCRS-25im makes Pro systems more attainable for those looking for uncompromised sound.

Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: SurgeX) SurgeX enVision Diagnostic Intelligence System Engineered with state-of-the-art intelligence, diagnostic software, and real-time scope meter technology, enVision combines an onboard powerline tester, oscilloscope, and time-stamped reports, into one package, giving integrators the ability to assess the electrical health of their job sites and identify power-related problems, eliminating unnecessary project visits and repairs.