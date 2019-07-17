Sneak Preview: The Future of AV at the AV/IT Summit

At the Aug. 1 AV/IT Summit , a panel of leading manufacturers will give their opinions on what the future holds for the pro AV industry.

Experts from companies like Biamp, Crestron, Aurora, and more will take the stage to have an honest conversation about what is happening in the pro AV industry today, tomorrow, and in five years. Below is a sneak preview of what they have to say.

Dan Jackson, Director of Enterprise Technology, Crestron

AV-over-IP solutions, like our DM NVX, are transforming the industry. With AV on the network, we can create solutions for every space, dramatically increasing the number of spaces we can touch. With IoT-based platforms like Crestron XiO Cloud, users can monitor every device centrally, allowing them to scale their systems efficiently.

Mark Bonifacio, Director, Sales and Marketing for Corporate and Education, Sony Electronics

The pro AV industry is increasingly embracing collaboration, and I see that trend continuing into 2020. This collaboration takes shape through innovative products and solutions that can cost-effectively enhance engagement and interactivity, while creating a more dynamic and efficient form of communication, learning, and information exchange for businesses and schools.

Kevin Smith, Senior Director of Integrated System Sales, Shure

Business operations and interactions will become increasingly more virtual, so having the right audio-conferencing gear and support will be crucial. The growing number of devices, end points, and locations creates a huge responsibility for IT departments, too. We’re focused on providing solutions that make connections feel effortless. Software management is another important area that will likely grow even more in the next year.

Erik Willey. Product Marketing Director, ViewSonic

I expect to see continued growth with AV/IT convergence. Collaboration requirements and smarter conference rooms/classrooms ensure integrators work with traditional IT staff for end-to-end operability within a network infrastructure. We’ll see smarter digital signage products as commercial displays evolve with collaboration technologies; and front projectors could make a comeback as laser- and LED-based 4K projectors come down in price and drive growth in the industry.

Paul Harris, CEO, Aurora Multimedia

I see the pro AV industry still trying to figure out the path to AV-over-IP and what technology will best serve the users. New HDBaseT and SDVoE technologies will further add capabilities and choice into the mix potentially bringing an era of hybrid technologies.

Joe' Lloyd, Vice President of Global Marketing & Business Development, NanoLumens

The pro AV industry is experiencing unprecedented growth and expansion, a trend that is likely to continue for the next several years. The industry is leading the way in creating immersive customer experiences anchored in integrated AV technologies centered around compelling LED displays. These AV centric experiences are transforming sports, retail, hospitality, transportation, and higher education.

