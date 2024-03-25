Roadmap 2024: Humly

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer at Humly

Four years have passed since the beginning of the pandemic. It accelerated the move to hybrid work globally and has had a major impact on business everywhere. Tools for hybrid communication and collaboration have been the primary focus until now. This trend will continue, but in 2024 and onwards we expect facility and talent management to rise as focus areas.

Most companies remain in the same buildings as in 2019, in part because of long leases. For many, the sensible thing has also been to wait and allow things to settle before launching any major renovation or relocation projects. The dust has now settled, and new tools are in place to manage day-to-day communication. Companies are ready to take the next steps and execute on their long-term strategies for hybrid.

At Humly, our purpose is to assist in this transition by connecting all available resources provided by facilities and technology and making them visible and intuitively accessible to end users. Today, the workplace experience extends beyond the walls of the office, and knowledge workers need convenient access to plan and book resources like parking spaces, desks, and meeting rooms from anywhere.

The hybrid knowledge worker needs to coordinate office days to align with in person meetings and workshops as well as social interactions at the workplace. Often, it is also required to navigate company policies of attendance and flexible seating. In addition to the regular pre-hybrid challenges of coordinating meetings, it means finding collaboration spaces and making sense of what sometimes presents as a struggling meeting culture.

We have aligned our roadmap to this reality and will roll out more innovative solutions and improve our existing core offerings. The last four years have changed the foundations of modern work, but in our view the biggest revolution is still to come.