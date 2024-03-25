Roadmap 2024: Humly

Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer at Humly, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

ANDERS KARLSSON Chief Executive Officer
AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer at Humly

Four years have passed since the beginning of the pandemic. It accelerated the move to hybrid work globally and has had a major impact on business everywhere. Tools for hybrid communication and collaboration have been the primary focus until now. This trend will continue, but in 2024 and onwards we expect facility and talent management to rise as focus areas. 

Most companies remain in the same buildings as in 2019, in part because of long leases. For many, the sensible thing has also been to wait and allow things to settle before launching any major renovation or relocation projects. The dust has now settled, and new tools are in place to manage day-to-day communication. Companies are ready to take the next steps and execute on their long-term strategies for hybrid.

At Humly, our purpose is to assist in this transition by connecting all available resources provided by facilities and technology and making them visible and intuitively accessible to end users." —Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer at Humly

At Humly, our purpose is to assist in this transition by connecting all available resources provided by facilities and technology and making them visible and intuitively accessible to end users. Today, the workplace experience extends beyond the walls of the office, and knowledge workers need convenient access to plan and book resources like parking spaces, desks, and meeting rooms from anywhere. 

The hybrid knowledge worker needs to coordinate office days to align with in person meetings and workshops as well as social interactions at the workplace. Often, it is also required to navigate company policies of attendance and flexible seating. In addition to the regular pre-hybrid challenges of coordinating meetings, it means finding collaboration spaces and making sense of what sometimes presents as a struggling meeting culture.

We have aligned our roadmap to this reality and will roll out more innovative solutions and improve our existing core offerings. The last four years have changed the foundations of modern work, but in our view the biggest revolution is still to come. 

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.