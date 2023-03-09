Roadmap 2023: VuWall

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Fadhl Al-Bayaty, Vice President of Product Management at VuWall (opens in new tab)

In 2022, we focused on simplifying the design and deployment of video wall projects for our integration partners and resellers. We released disruptive video wall management and control technology with our PAK networked video wall processor, bringing never-before-seen versatility and scalability to the market.

'In 2023, our focus is on the user and customer experience—not only making our products even easier to deploy and use, but also improving the user experience with more intuitive software features." —Fadhl Al-Bayaty, Vice President of Product Management at VuWall

In 2023, our focus is on the user and customer experience—not only making our products even easier to deploy and use, but also improving the user experience with more intuitive software features. We will take our existing products, including the TRx centralized management software, to the next level with new functionalities. This includes a more advanced Control Panel Designer, improving operator workflows and how they interact with the video wall. This update entails incredible responsiveness and unlimited customization with triggers, all without requiring any programming. End users will gain the autonomy to create new control panels easily and make changes quickly.

It also includes KVM capabilities by extending all of our existing video wall solution features to the operator’s “personal video wall,” enhancing dynamic collaboration between operators, their personal walls, and the common video wall.

We have always embraced the convergence of AV and IP in our product strategy by developing solutions that bridge IT, IP, and AV with an open, interoperable architecture. We will continue to adapt the best technology for AVoIP environments by streamlining our product line with a simple, scalable, and versatile ecosystem. Our product development will focus primarily on mission-critical control rooms and operation centers. In addition to extending the operator experience with KVM and personal video wall features, we will continue to empower users with a software platform that enables video wall control and AV distribution across multiple facilities—all from a single, easy-to-use UI.