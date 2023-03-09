Roadmap 2023: VuWall

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Fadhl Al-Bayaty, Vice President of Product Management at VuWall, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2023 Roadmap. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Fadhl Al-Bayaty, Vice President of Product Management at VuWall
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Fadhl Al-Bayaty, Vice President of Product Management at VuWall (opens in new tab)

In 2022, we focused on simplifying the design and deployment of video wall projects for our integration partners and resellers. We released disruptive video wall management and control technology with our PAK networked video wall processor, bringing never-before-seen versatility and scalability to the market. 

'In 2023, our focus is on the user and customer experience—not only making our products even easier to deploy and use, but also improving the user experience with more intuitive software features." —Fadhl Al-Bayaty, Vice President of Product Management at VuWall

In 2023, our focus is on the user and customer experience—not only making our products even easier to deploy and use, but also improving the user experience with more intuitive software features. We will take our existing products, including the TRx centralized management software, to the next level with new functionalities. This includes a more advanced Control Panel Designer, improving operator workflows and how they interact with the video wall. This update entails incredible responsiveness and unlimited customization with triggers, all without requiring any programming. End users will gain the autonomy to create new control panels easily and make changes quickly.

It also includes KVM capabilities by extending all of our existing video wall solution features to the operator’s “personal video wall,” enhancing dynamic collaboration between operators, their personal walls, and the common video wall.

We have always embraced the convergence of AV and IP in our product strategy by developing solutions that bridge IT, IP, and AV with an open, interoperable architecture. We will continue to adapt the best technology for AVoIP environments by streamlining our product line with a simple, scalable, and versatile ecosystem. Our product development will focus primarily on mission-critical control rooms and operation centers. In addition to extending the operator experience with KVM and personal video wall features, we will continue to empower users with a software platform that enables video wall control and AV distribution across multiple facilities—all from a single, easy-to-use UI. 

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.