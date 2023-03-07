Roadmap 2023: Panasonic Connect

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Ryan Carson, VP and General Manager of Professional Imaging and Visual Systems for Panasonic Connect NA (opens in new tab)

The audiovisual industry is focused on creating immersive experiences for consumers, and this is only possible through seamless technology integration. For 2023, Panasonic Connect’s mission remains to create and enable incredible experiences through authentic, comprehensive, and integrated solutions that exceed customer expectations.

Businesses and institutions today are competing to reach audiences in new and meaningful ways. This past year, Panasonic’s comprehensive solution ecosystem helped churches, higher education institutions, and corporations expand their in-person and virtual environments to better serve their communities. Demand for these seamless integrated solutions continues to grow as consumers across industries strive for meaningful personal connections.

In 2023, we’re growing and expanding the hardware, software, and technical expertise of our connected team of engineers, partners, and creative thinkers so customers can capture and deliver shared experiences from start to finish." —Ryan Carson, VP and General Manager of Professional Imaging and Visual Systems for Panasonic Connect NA

Our mission is to provide the products and services that create and enable meaningful connections, wherever and whenever needed, throughout our ever-changing world. Houses of worship are facing a demand for streamed services as younger generations continue to favor online worship. Panasonic’s pro AV solutions—from PTZ cameras, projection technology, displays, and audio—help congregations mimic the community found in in-person services, while allowing audiences to engage from anywhere.

The same goes for the workplace. Hybrid and remote work are now an established part of our lives, so enhancing plug-and-play solutions is top of mind with each product and solution we create. This year, we’re continuing to build on our mission by providing AV and wireless presentation technologies to share information quickly and effectively. This will boost collaboration, productivity, and interpersonal connections in a simple, pleasing experience.

With all the innovation happening in the pro AV space, we’re excited to expand our innovations to bring our consumers’ creative visions to life. In 2023, we’re growing and expanding the hardware, software, and technical expertise of our connected team of engineers, partners, and creative thinkers so customers can capture and deliver shared experiences from start to finish.