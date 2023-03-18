Roadmap 2023: Meyer Sound

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: John McMahon, Senior Vice President at Meyer Sound (opens in new tab)

Meyer Sound set new sales records in 2022, driven in large part by the phenomenal success of our new PANTHER large-format linear line array loudspeaker. But the importance of PANTHER extends beyond the widespread acceptance of a single product, as the core technologies introduced or refined in PANTHER define the Meyer Sound roadmap for 2023 and beyond.

The flexibility afforded by extending digital networking into the loudspeaker itself is possible only with self-powered systems. It’s a road we’ve been on for decades, and in 2023 we’ll be moving along that path at an even faster pace." —John McMahon, Senior Vice President at Meyer Sound

Meyer Sound has pioneered self-powered loudspeakers for nearly three decades, and in 2023 we will continue to leverage that experience as we develop new systems for the digital era.

The first part of the digital revolution, incorporated in PANTHER as well as other recent Meyer Sound loudspeakers, is the next generation of class D amplification with digital power supplies. The weight reductions are dramatic, making systems easier to transport, fly temporarily, or install permanently. And the power draw is also much lower, allowing more loudspeakers on a circuit and reducing energy costs.

Part two of the digital revolution is moving to a networked digital infrastructure for both audio signals and comprehensive system monitoring over a single network cable. PANTHER is equipped with a Milan AVB endpoint as standard, with a parallel analog input for backward compatibility. The Milan input option also was introduced for four other loudspeakers in 2022, with more on tap for 2023.

The third component in our digital roadmap for 2023 is the Nebra software platform, a comprehensive new tool for connecting and monitoring systems on a Milan AVB network, again with backward compatibility for incorporating existing systems using our RMServer for loudspeaker monitoring.

The flexibility afforded by extending digital networking into the loudspeaker itself is possible only with self-powered systems. It’s a road we’ve been on for decades, and in 2023 we’ll be moving along that path at an even faster pace.