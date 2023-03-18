Roadmap 2023: Meyer Sound

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

John McMahon, Senior Vice President at Meyer Sound, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2023 Roadmap. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

John McMahon, Senior Vice President at Meyer Sound
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: John McMahon, Senior Vice President at Meyer Sound (opens in new tab)

Meyer Sound set new sales records in 2022, driven in large part by the phenomenal success of our new PANTHER large-format linear line array loudspeaker. But the importance of PANTHER extends beyond the widespread acceptance of a single product, as the core technologies introduced or refined in PANTHER define the Meyer Sound roadmap for 2023 and beyond.

The flexibility afforded by extending digital networking into the loudspeaker itself is possible only with self-powered systems. It’s a road we’ve been on for decades, and in 2023 we’ll be moving along that path at an even faster pace." —John McMahon, Senior Vice President at Meyer Sound

Meyer Sound has pioneered self-powered loudspeakers for nearly three decades, and in 2023 we will continue to leverage that experience as we develop new systems for the digital era.

The first part of the digital revolution, incorporated in PANTHER as well as other recent Meyer Sound loudspeakers, is the next generation of class D amplification with digital power supplies. The weight reductions are dramatic, making systems easier to transport, fly temporarily, or install permanently. And the power draw is also much lower, allowing more loudspeakers on a circuit and reducing energy costs.

Part two of the digital revolution is moving to a networked digital infrastructure for both audio signals and comprehensive system monitoring over a single network cable. PANTHER is equipped with a Milan AVB endpoint as standard, with a parallel analog input for backward compatibility. The Milan input option also was introduced for four other loudspeakers in 2022, with more on tap for 2023.

The third component in our digital roadmap for 2023 is the Nebra software platform, a comprehensive new tool for connecting and monitoring systems on a Milan AVB network, again with backward compatibility for incorporating existing systems using our RMServer for loudspeaker monitoring.

The flexibility afforded by extending digital networking into the loudspeaker itself is possible only with self-powered systems. It’s a road we’ve been on for decades, and in 2023 we’ll be moving along that path at an even faster pace.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.