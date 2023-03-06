Roadmap 2023: Legrand | AV

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Steven Durkee, President at Legrand | AV (opens in new tab)

In 2023, we believe that being the easiest partner to do business with is still the key to our partnerships, and we are making investments to meet that goal.

We know that having visibility to product availability and lead times is crucial to our customer's businesses, so we introduced real-time, location-based inventory levels on our website, improving lead time and delivery accuracy. We will incorporate more brand inventory levels in 2023. We also doubled the size of our Solutions Engineering Team, a group of industry experts who can help customers through the AV design process.

We expect to see continued interest in digital signage and conferencing applications in the AV market. In the past year, Legrand | AV brands have launched various new conferencing solutions for the hybrid workforce. With every meeting now sure to include in-office and remote attendees, creating collaboration spaces that reinforce a culture of being seen and heard from anywhere was a top priority for 2022 and will be again in 2023.

To further support the hybrid workforce, we’ll be introducing more options to the popular Middle Atlantic Forum Collaboration Suite of AV furniture. We’ve also got several Microsoft Teams-certified Vaddio cameras and display solutions to meet the growing interest in the 21:9 ultra-wide format for conferencing from Chief and Da-Lite. In addition, we are expanding our active connectivity offerings from C2G for individual workspaces and our Luxul networking and Vaddio AVoIP solutions.

Digital signage is also forecasted for continued growth as installations and use cases expand. We know how important it is to provide reliable systems that unfailingly communicate consistent messaging where it’s most needed. The brands of Legrand | AV work behind the display to fulfill the promise of exceptional audience experiences.

Despite the broader uncertainty, we look forward to building on these opportunities collaboratively, and to the continued success of our partners in the industry.