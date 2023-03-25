Roadmap 2023: Just Add Power

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power (opens in new tab)

Just Add Power continues its mission into 2023 of being dedicated to doing tech differently. Instead of being consigned to the dustbin by planned obsolescence, the company’s high-quality AV-over-IP distribution solutions increase in value over time.

By offering new devices that are compatible or can be bridged with previous systems and providing free firmware updates with new features, Just Add Power respects the original investment end users made in their system. Product-wise, the MaxColor line will round out 2023 with a few new SKUs and a big firmware update that will add a new, never-seen-before feature for Just Add Power. The first of these debuted at ISE 2023 with MaxColor Series 2 products, which incorporate USB-C for KVM support and a fiber port connection, among other features.