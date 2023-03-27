Roadmap 2023: Epson

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Mark Roslon, Director of Product Management, Commercial Displays at Epson America (opens in new tab)

Over the past year, we’ve seen more IT managers, business owners, and artists choose to integrate projection solutions into workplaces, education settings, and unique immersive experiences. And, looking at the 2023 roadmap and beyond, as display technology continues to evolve rapidly across different environments, Epson has devoted time and energy towards advancing its technology to align with these growing trends. As our display technology gets smarter, smaller, and more user-friendly across all avenues—from corporate to educational to experiential—Epson is integrating tools for simpler use, setup, and management.

In 2023, Epson is working to make hybrid communication as efficient as possible." —Mark Roslon, Director of Product Management, Commercial Displays at Epson America

Companies and managers are choosing to maintain hybrid work models and, in turn, are changing the ways in which employees interact with their office space. In 2023, Epson is working to make hybrid communication as efficient as possible. As employees connect in person and virtually, it’s up to us to deliver easy-to-use solutions that accommodate hybrid needs. This includes the 21:9 aspect ratio displays for hybrid meeting rooms powered by Microsoft Teams with the Front Row feature, designed to enable equitable participation of in-person and remote attendees. This specific optimization has played a crucial role in setting projection technology and its flexibility apart from other display solutions. Plus, advancements in projection technology are being integrated to help make this setup more accessible.

We are also expecting the popular trend of immersive entertainment to continue, with more advanced technology designed to elevate digitally immersive experiences coming into play as consumers continue to crave the experience of getting much closer to the visuals. This, in turn, has resulted in increased demand for display technology that can deliver realistic colors, higher resolution, and more brightness for better imagery, while remaining compact and quiet for easy and unobtrusive installation and integration into a range of environments.