Roadmap 2023: Atlona

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Garth Lobban, Director of Marketing for Atlona (opens in new tab)

Atlona and its partners and customers have plenty to look forward to as 2023 arrives. As we celebrate our 20th year in business and begin our fourth year in operation under Panduit’s ownership, our new product initiatives for this year reflect how emerging customer needs, industry trends, and Panduit’s AV/IT vision all play a role in what’s to come.

As AV/IT progression moves forward, more of our customers are seeking flexible ways to remotely establish secure proxy connections between servers and gateways for control and management of AV equipment." —Garth Lobban, Director of Marketing for Atlona

This year we will unveil what’s next for our OmniStream and Velocity product families—both of which were developed with AV and IT professionals in mind. Our second-generation OmniStream AV over IP platform includes enhanced capabilities that raise the bar for visual quality, performance, and integration convenience in networked AV deployments. The upcoming launch takes the thirst for higher resolutions, improved bitrate management, and general integration into IT networks into deeper consideration. This, along with more advanced integration capabilities with our Velocity AV control systems, will offer more holistic IP-networked solutions for our corporate and education customers seeking greater flexibility inside lecture halls, auditoriums and other medium to large gathering spaces.

Speaking of Velocity, we are excited to show the evolution of the industry’s first IP-enabled AV control system to now offer remote management capabilities. Our new Velocity Premier Services Remote Gateway allows dealers and AV/IT technology managers to access a Velocity hardware or software gateway over the internet for remote configuration, management, and control. As AV/IT progression moves forward, more of our customers are seeking flexible ways to remotely establish secure proxy connections between servers and gateways for control and management of AV equipment. This creates an opportunity to provide enhanced support and customer service by allowing system and device configuration, troubleshooting, credential and firmware updates, and more from any device with a browser and internet connection.