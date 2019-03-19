Road to DSE 2019: Interview with Andrea Varrone

Digital Signage Expo is one of the highlights of the digital signage calendar year. Taking place at the Las Vegas Center from March 26-29 this year, show organizers have been keen to highlight the more than 250 vendors that are scheduled to unveil new products and programs as well as the impressive lineup of education events geared toward digital signage experts and customers. We spoke with DSE’s Show Director Andrea Varrone about how the show has developed over its 16-year history and what we can expect to see and experience on the show floor.

How has the show expanded over the past few years?

DSE has experienced consistent exhibit floor growth throughout its entire history. We have won seven Fastest 50 awards, which are given to the 50 fastest growing trade shows in the U.S. each year; most recently in 2017; 2018 winners are not yet announced. Also, the DSE show floor itself has expanded to more than 90,000 net square feet of exhibit hall space dedicated to the latest digital signage and interactive technologies.

Which area of the show’s growth do you think has the most impact on the industry?

This industry’s technology keeps advancing at a fast pace with larger, thinner and more flexible screens, not to mention the additions of things like Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the increasingly interactive approaches to content aimed at improving the customer experience across the industry. All of these areas have had a big impact on the thousands of digital signage and interactive technology networks that are deployed all across the U.S. and around the world.

What are you looking forward to most about this year’s DSE?

My favorite part of DSE is the networking opportunities; a chance to catch-up with industry friends and to meet new ones. This is a fantastic industry filled with wonderful colleagues who share a great comradery as we all strive to help this market grow. It’s also great fun to have the opportunity to work as matchmakers, helping new colleagues meet important new contacts face-to-face.

What new show floor features and/or services will DSE 2019 visitors experience that they have not had at past shows?

Our theme this year is “Transform the Customer Experience” which focuses on the real need that this technology fulfills. And to help illustrate how we can go about this, we’ve introduced an Experiential Theater in the front of the show floor called “The X.” In this large space, presenters will show how the new world of immersion and interactivity is fusing with traditional digital displays and screens. The X will feature VR artist performances, technology demos and designed project from real life that show how physical spaces can be transformed into amazing environments. Attendees will be able to feast on a multimedia and multisensory experience!

We have also added Manufacturer Training to the Friday conference program. Here, select manufacturers will host educational events to benefit those that use their technology, software or content solutions.

What innovations or new technology do you anticipate will cause the biggest stir on the show floor this year?

As this technology continues its advance, companies are making leaps forward in everything from screen resolution and facial recognition to projection mapping and more. Most exhibitors keep their innovation plans somewhat secret, hoping to provide some buzz and attention on the show floor. It’s something that we all wait for with great anticipation. There hasn’t been a past DSE that didn’t have several totally surprising new innovations that provided a great wow factor during the show.