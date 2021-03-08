PSNI Supersummit Spotlight: Winsted

Supersummit, the flagship event for Certified Solution Providers of the PSNI Global Alliance, is set to take place virtually on March 30.

Ahead of the event, AVNetwork caught up with some of PSNI's Preferred Vendor Partners to get the scoop on their latest products and hear why they're looking forward to the 2021 Supersummit.

Interview with Randy Smith, President, Winsted.

AVNETWORK: What changes has your company made during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Randy Smith

RANDY SMITH: Of course with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not able to do many site visits, so we have been utilizing technology like Teams and Zoom to bridge the gap. We are still able to lay out rooms and address customers’ needs. We also added acrylic partitions to our console line to protect operators.



AVN: How can integrators better position themselves to profit from the products and/or services you have to offer?

RS: The key is to ask the right questions. When was the last time you upgraded your control room? Do you know the benefits of sit/stand for maximizing operator efficiency? Winsted will do all the design work for the integrators up front, including WELS and/or AutoCAD drawings. The final outcome is a rendering of the room.





AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

Winsted Protective Operator Partitions (Image credit: Winsted)

RS: Our latest product is a complete line of acrylic protective partitions developed to bring a higher degree of safety to control room operators who are working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protective operator partition is an effective, easy-to-install solution that creates a physical barrier between operators in control rooms and operations centers. The partitions define the personal workspace and reinforce social distancing. These partitions are a high-quality original equipment solution that can be easily repositioned as needed.

AVN: What are you most looking forward to at the 2021 PSNI Supersummit?

RS: I am most looking forward to connecting with all the members and informing them of all the great changes taking place at Winsted.