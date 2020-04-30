Winsted Debuts Protective Operator Partition

The What: Winsted Control Room Solutions has unveiled protective operator partitions, developed to bring a higher degree of safety to control room operators who are working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image credit: Winsted)

The What Else: The new Winsted protective operator partition is an effective, easy-to-install solution that creates a physical barrier between operators in control rooms and operations centers. The partitions define the personal workspace and reinforce social distancing. These partitions are a high-quality original equipment solution that can be easily repositioned as needed.

The protective operator partitions feature benefits like an extended height and depth for extra protection, an easy-to-clean acrylic partition, and the flexibility to

be a temporary or permanent installation option.

The Bottom Line: Winsted operator partitions conform to OSHA 3990-03 guidelines on preparing workplaces for COVID-19. According to OSHA guidelines, engineering controls must include the installation of physical barriers, such as clear plastic guards. Winsted’s new protective operator partitions will help control room operators meet these required standards.

