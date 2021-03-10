PSNI Supersummit Spotlight: Synnex

Supersummit, the flagship event for Certified Solution Providers of the PSNI Global Alliance, is set to take place virtually on March 30.

Ahead of the event, AVNetwork caught up with some of PSNI's Preferred Vendor Partners to get the scoop on their latest products and hear why they're looking forward to the 2021 Supersummit.

Interview with Sandi Stambaugh, Vice President Product Management, Synnex.

AVNETWORK: What changes has your company made during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Sandi Stambaugh

SANDI STAMBAUGH: Like many companies, our employees made the transition to working remotely; however, we doubled down our enablement efforts with our channel partners to make sure our customer-first approach remained consistent. Our team quickly adjusted to meet the changing needs of our partners, moving to virtual events and trainings, but with a very targeted and focused approach to keep engagement high. We also expanded our linecard, adding suppliers to further support our resellers’ needs in new and growth markets, including technologies to help businesses safely re-open for both employees and customers.

AVN: How can integrators better position themselves to profit from the products and/or services you have to offer?

SS: In today’s environment, solution selling is key. In order to provide a complete solution for customers, integrators need to listen to their needs and communicate often to address the changing business requirements end users are facing today. Synnex has a team of experts that can assist in providing end-to-end services to add simplicity to complex projects and end user demands. There is a lot of opportunity in the AV space, and Synnex can provide guidance on the right products and services in our robust portfolio to help integrators capture it.



AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

Together with Synnex, Samsung and RGB Spectrum deliver comprehensive solutions for mission-critical environments for every size and need. (Image credit: SYNNEX)

SS: Synnex is constantly working with our partners to bring new, innovative, and comprehensive solutions to market. We’ve teamed together with Samsung and RGB Spectrum to offer a best-in-class combination of video wall processors and displays that create a multi-image video wall to optimize communications in control rooms and other collaborative environments for our partners. Operations personnel can now share information, work together more efficiently, and interact better in critical, decision-making moments.

AVN: What are you most looking forward to at the 2021 PSNI Supersummit?

SS: There is so much opportunity in the industry right now from new vertical markets to new applications and technologies. This event provides a great chance to hear from industry experts and for Synnex to engage in discussions with partners and vendors on the latest AV trends and what to expect in 2021. And of course, our team is looking forward to making new connections and sharing how Synnex can support integrators!