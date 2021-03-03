PSNI Supersummit Spotlight: BrightSign

Supersummit, the flagship event for Certified Solution Providers of the PSNI Global Alliance, is set to take place virtually on March 30.

Ahead of the event, AVNetwork caught up with some of PSNI's Preferred Vendor Partners to get the scoop on their latest products and hear why they're looking forward to the 2021 Supersummit.

Interview with Ann Holland, vice president of marketing at BrightSign.

AVNETWORK: What changes has your company made during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Ann Holland (Image credit: BrightSign)

ANN HOLLAND: BrightSign employees have primarily been working from home for almost a year now. Sales meetings have transitioned to Zoom. We’ve elevated a marketing team member to Zoom expert so that we can have technically hosted meetings using video capture cards and other software to simulate the in-person demo experience. We’ve also put together an experiential demo room in our Los Gatos, CA headquarters to provide a live streaming demo experience. It’s been a creative journey for sure!

In addition, we’ve been focused on new partnerships to deliver solutions to help businesses safely re-open during the global pandemic. We’re offering our own solutions too, such as BrightMenu, BrightLink, and BrightVoice, which provide touch-less digital signage experiences using voice or personal smart phones to control the sign content.

AVN: How can integrators better position themselves to profit from the products and/or services you have to offer?

AH: Integrators can get fully educated and trained on our new BSN.cloud Control Cloud service. It’s absolutely free to the integrator and to the end-customer and provides invaluable cloud-connected control of devices in the field so that users can conduct remote maintenance, re-boots, and other network management tasks. Once the value of Control Cloud is fully understood and embraced, there’s really no other digital signage solution that can measure up. Big deals will be won with BrightSign when the value of the total BrightSign platform—from BSN.cloud to choice of CMS partner to reliability of the player—is fully understood.

AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

AH: The BrightSign XT1144 was our most popular seller of 2020, being our enterprise level player capable of doing just about anything a digital signage expert can dream up. With HDMI in and out for Live TV passthrough, PoE+, true 4Kp60 dual video decode, our fastest HTML5 and graphics engine, Gigabit Ethernet, and more, the XT1144 is the best choice to ensure your installation will be capable of anything your customer wants now and in the future.

AVN: What are you most looking forward to at the 2021 PSNI Supersummit?

AH: Obviously, it starts with networking with our partners—not only the CSPs, but other PVPs, and the great staff of PSNI. The content at the Supersummit is always educational and very relevant to our business. While it’s disappointing the event can not be held in person, we are excited to network with our industry friends, hear from an incredible group of speakers, and participate in discussion around trends and the future outlook for our industry.