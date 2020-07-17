PSNI PVP Update: Williams AV

During the 2020 PSNI Global Evolve Marketing Summit, we sat down with the organization's Preferred Vendor Partners to hear about their latest offerings for integrators.

Interview with Page Stanberry, Marketing Coordinator, Williams AV.

AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

PAGE STANBERRY: Our newest product is the Caption Assist, an AI-based Real-time open captioning and text archiving system. Powered by Google’s artificial intelligence platform, Caption Assist has the ability to transcribe up to 27 languages and 70-plus dialects with up to 94 percent accuracy.

Williams AV Caption Assist (Image credit: Williams AV)

The educational benefits of open captioning make the Caption Assist a great fit for people who are visual learners, learning a new language, or in an environment that isn’t suitable for sound re-enforcement. The Caption Assist is also an alternative solution for assistive listening needs and caters to people in the deaf community who don’t know sign language.

AVN: What resources are available to your integrators to market their business?

PS: Williams AV offers a number of training programs for integrators. The most popular is our one-day advanced loop class. Participants receive 8 AVIXA RUs upon successful completion—and they also receive an official loop installation certification. This is one of the ways an integrator can stand out from the crowd.

AVN: How can integrators partner with you on case studies?

PS: Case studies are an important marketing tool for integrators and manufacturers alike. We are always happy to work with integrators to help promote interesting projects. The leading industry magazines, like Systems Contractor News, often contact us regarding success stories, so if you have a high-profile install, please contact our marketing team. We can assist with wordsmithing and layout, and will also promote the case study on our webpage and social media.

AVN: What is the number one thing integrators can do to market their business?

PS: We feel that social media is one of the most important platforms for marketing going forward. We love getting connected with our integrator partners on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. By creating these connections, there is a win-win for integrators and manufacturers as mutual interactions and sharing of content provide a higher degree of visibility.

AVN: How is your company dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?

PS: Like many companies, we have had to make some changes because of COVID-19. We have started positioning our products in the market to be used for social distancing, and have created social distancing packages for our wireless products. We are also launching a new product that Integrates live captioning into web conferencing.

