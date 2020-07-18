PSNI PVP Update: Kramer

(Image credit: Kramer)

During the 2020 PSNI Global Evolve Marketing Summit, we sat down with the organization's Preferred Vendor Partners to hear about their latest offerings for integrators.

Interview with Clint Hoffman, CEO, Kramer U.S.

AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

CLINT HOFFMAN: There are a couple of technologies that Kramer has that apply themselves very well in this kind of unusual and historic pandemic situation, and I would like to focus on our award-winning Kramer Control. The unique thing about Kramer control is that it is cloud-based. It is the first and only currently available cloud-based control solution for pro AV.

Kramer Control; the unique proposition there is that you do not have to go on site to do anything with Kramer Control. Let me give you an example—you could sell Kramer Control to a company in CA, while you yourself are located in NJ. You can have the boxes installed on site, the brains as we call them, then from your bedroom in NJ, you can program the system, update the system, check the health and welfare of the system, troubleshoot the system, add new devices to the system, and more. You never have to go to CA, go in that building, go in that facility. That is the beautiful thing about a cloud-based pro AV control solution and that is Kramer Control; again, the only available cloud-based control solution in pro AV.

AVN: What resources are available to your integrators to market their business?

CH: Kramer’s tools and resources are plenty—from marketing collateral, such as co-branded literature, educational webinars, and informative marketing videos, to white papers, case studies, online configurators, and more. Kramer also has the sales and support staff ready to assist our partners at a moment’s notice. Our nationwide field design engineers are readily available to assist our partners in designing and specifying the proper solutions, which in turns aids in their achieving their business goals.

Kramer also offers free online courses on key industry principles designed specifically for professional development, and on the latest Kramer solutions to help our integrators stay up to speed on our ever-growing product portfolio. Kramer Academy’s prestigious online certification program helps our partners take their careers to the next level; becoming certified by Kramer escalates their professional growth and ensures that they provide top quality service to their customers.

AVN: How can integrators partner with you on case studies?

CH: Kramer’s skilled marketing team is ready to create a mutually beneficial application story whenever our integrators are ready for us to write one. It is that simple!

AVN: What is the number one thing integrators can do to market their business?

CH: Focus on relationships. In such an unusual time, with having to shift everything to virtual and in-person meetings barely in existence, the most important thing an integrator can do is to try and maintain—as well as create and strengthen relationships. Show your clients you care; reach out to them, have a virtual meeting with them and discuss their business goals. Demonstrate how, in this uncertain time, you can help them be successful.

AVN: How is your company dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?

CH: Business was very difficult in April and May. In June, it got much stronger, and in July it is even stronger yet. We are simply trying to return to normalcy as fast as possible. We are emphasizing the solutions in our line that have unique, new meaning since COVID-19 has hit. Particularly Kramer Control as it is the only currently-available, cloud-based control solution for pro AV—and that means you never have to go onsite to do any programming or troubleshooting and you can manage the health and welfare remotely. Also, our VIA wireless Presentation and Collaboration family of products that lend themselves to distance learning which there will now be a lot of.

