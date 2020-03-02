Premier Partnership

Quick Bio

Name: Tiffany Dozier

Position: Executive Vice President, Sales

Company: Premier Mounts

Overtime: Dozier says living in Southern California provides her with endless options for the outdoor activities she loves, like golfing. She works with her local AVIXA Women’s Council group and has mentored several women joining the AV industry. Dozier is very involved in the With Hope Foundation, whose aim is to reduce suicide rates in kids and young adults through education and resources provided for students at schools across Southern California.

SCN: What is your position, and what does it entail? What are your responsibilities?

TIFFANY DOZIER: As the executive vice president of sales at Premier Mounts, I manage all sales divisions for both stock and custom. This includes direct management of all sales and sales support team members and managing our channel strategy. I also work closely with our marketing team on brand messaging, new product launches, website, and public relations. In addition, I work directly with our engineering team on our new product roadmap strategy, revisions to existing products, and custom project designs.

SCN: How long have you been in this position?

TD: I have been with Premier Mounts for 23 years in various sales management and executive positions, but I have been in my current position for just over a year.

SCN: How has your background prepared you for your role?

TD: Prior to joining Premier Mounts, my background was in operations for a nationwide retailer. I had direct responsibility over budgets, profit and loss, hiring, training, and ensuring our monthly sales goals were achieved.

With each position I’ve held at Premier Mounts, I’ve been directly involved in the day-to-day management of our channel strategy. This includes establishing our global network of integrators, distributors, and OEM partners. Creating and launching sales programs and marketing initiatives that align with our partners’ business needs and vision is key to our success as a company.

SCN: What are your short- and long-term goals?

TD: We’re currently implementing a new strategy for our sales team where each person is assigned to specific accounts based on their market/vertical focus. This new method of doing business will provide the best service to our customers and will continue to help strengthen the relationships we have with our partners. This ties into our long-term strategy, which is focused on ensuring customer and partner satisfaction.

SCN: What is the greatest challenge you face?

TD: The biggest challenge we face continues to be the commoditization of the mount category. I have personally seen hundreds of situations where a mount purchase was driven by the cheapest option rather than the right solution for that particular project.

There are so many factors that we look at when we are recommending mounting solutions—attachment methods, fine-tune adjustment capabilities, access for future maintenance, and aesthetics are just a few things that come to mind.

As a company, we get involved in projects very early on to advise all stakeholders about things that most have never thought of. We are truly an extension of our resellers’ engineering, sales, and product management teams. We manage projects from beginning to end. This involvement is vitally important as direct view LED continues to grow at a fast pace.

SCN: Where do you see the digital signage market heading?

TD: Direct view LED will continue to grow as a major category in the digital signage world. Using these products, the industry is able to create fully immersive digital experiences in places such as sports books, hotels, sports arenas, and retail stores. The use of dvLED allows for unlimited possibilities. We love working with our partners to come up with creative solutions to everyday problems.

SCN: Are there new initiatives we are likely to see from Premier Mounts?

TD: Look for continued dvLED training classes for our integration partners. Integrators should contact their local rep for more info—we’d love to have them join us at our next event!

SCN: How can systems contractors better position themselves to profit from products and/or services you offer?

TD: As I mentioned earlier, one of the keys to success is bringing the Premier Mounts team in on the very early stages of a project and utilizing our design and engineering experience. We will work alongside our partners to come up with the best solution and help reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) on their projects. Integrators can contact their local rep or visit premiermounts.com/contact to get started.