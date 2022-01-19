Outdoor Entertainment Has Become Essential for Hospitality Venues

"As we enter the third calendar year of the COVID pandemic, outdoor entertainment systems have become essential for hospitality venues, mixed-use developments, multi-dwelling unit complexes, and homes," said Randy Blanchard, director of audio products for Vanco International.

Three new products are joining Vanco International's Beale Street line: a 10-inch Down-Firing Landscape Subwoofer, 4-inch Landscape Speaker, and a Landscape Accessory Stake Kit. The 4-inch Pendant Speaker joins its 6-inch predecessor in this line—offering a smaller form factor but the same indoor/outdoor rating and a unique mounting system that allows it to be a pendant speaker or wall mounted speaker. This level of versatility means dealers can stock fewer skus and are able to offer customers more options.

The 10-inch Down-Firing Landscape Subwoofer comes in both green and black, which makes it easy to camouflage while providing exceptional bass response. The IP65 rating allows the sub to be weather and water-resistant, making it an ideal solution for pools, patios, and gardens. When paired with Beale’s line of landscape speakers and matched with the BAV2500 Beale 1000W 2-Channel Amplifier, customers, both residential and commercial, are offered a complete solution that is unmatched in performance, quality, and flexibility.

The Beale Landscape Accessory kit ties the line together, offering yet another placement option for the jack-of-all-trades pendant speakers. The accessory kit includes a ground stake, speaker mount, and zinc-plated steel plate to ensure a stable and secure installation. The mount in the accessory kit enables speakers to swivel and shift position as needed for a full range of sound outdoors.

“We are thrilled to offer a full line of outdoor audio products that can meet the performance goals of outdoor spaces," added Blanchard.

