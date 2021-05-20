Vanco International Adds New HDMI Distribution Solutions

The What: Vanco International is expanding its Evolution line with four new products designed to simplify HDMI signal distribution in both commercial and residential contexts.

The What Else: The EVSP24VW Expandable 4K 2x4 HDMI® Video Wall Processor can support a 16 x 16 array of displays in any video wall configuration. This video wall processor supports 180-degree screen rotation and output resolution scaling. It also includes customizable options for bezel adjustment. The EVSP24VW has two HDMI loop-outs, which can be used for local monitoring or to cascade into other units for even larger video walls. It also features dual HDMI inputs, enabling multiple source content configurations or switching between sources. The EVSP24W passes 4K display signals at 60HZ and is HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 compliant.

The Evolution line of scalers and splitters is expanding to include a 1 X 8 model, the EVSP18SC Splitter with EDID and Scaling. The EVSP18SC transmits audio from a single source to up to eight HMDI outputs at up to 4K2K (2160p) UHD resolution with no loss of quality. For applications with a variety of display devices, the EVSP18SC supports 4K and 1080p resolutions simultaneously; the source will be downscaled to 1080 for lower resolution displays and kept at 4K on all other outputs. This splitter supports 4K resolutions @ 60HZ with eight bit color and 4:4:4 color sampling, or 10 bit color with 4:2:0 sampling and High Dynamic Range (HDR).

The EV4K2004 4K HDMI Extender over single coax cable with bi-directional IR allows HDMI audio and video signals to be extended over a single coaxial cable. In projects where new cable runs are not possible, the EV4K2004 enables the distribution of 4K video over legacy infrastructure. This extender supports uncompressed two channel HDMI over RG6 coax. It can transmit 4K resolution video @ 60Hz with eight bit color and 4:4:4 sampling, or 10 bit 4:2:0 HDR. The EV4K2004 allows bi-directional IR signal passthrough for source or display control. It is also HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2/1.4 compliant, and features automated signal equalization and dynamic EDID.

EVSW41KVM 4x1 HDMI® Switch with Quad-View and KVM USB control connects and controls multiple computers or security network video recorders (NVRs) using a single keyboard and mouse. The EVSW41KVM accepts up to four HDMI inputs at up to 1080P @ 60Hz, which can be displayed one at a time or simultaneously in a Quad-View mode showing one input in each corner. The EVSW41KVM’s built-in USB switcher automatically pairs KVM control with the selected source; in Quad View, it is possible to control all four sources at once with a single keyboard and mouse without switching sources. The EVSW41KVM has two additional USB 2.0 ports, allowing the input devices to share two additional resources such as a printer or hard drive.

The Bottom Line: Vanco International’s goal with the Evolution line has been to curate devices that solve irritating audio and video distribution challenges. These four new additions are designed to address issues on projects ranging from brand-new video walls to retrofits of historic buildings.