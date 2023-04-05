On Workplace 3.X: Yamaha UC

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Laura Madaio, Director of Marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications (opens in new tab)

Meetings are popping up left and right for workers at all levels. Impromptu calls and touch bases are quickly becoming the norm, which is why hardware that is software agnostic and quick to set up is essential. Creating an environment of inclusivity for everyone near and far is the goal, and the only way to do that is to make sure office employees and those joining from home or on the far end feel well-connected, heard, and seen.

Embracing different ways of thinking and perceiving the world leads to creative innovation and problem-solving; and easy-to-use technology can facilitate collaboration and connection." —Laura Madaio, Director of Marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications

Additionally, we’ve hit a culture shift in employment where the playing field is leveling out for those working remotely, which means an equitable experience for remote and in-office employees regardless of gender, race, class, sexuality, disability, et cetera. Employees are often encouraged to decide how and where they work best, without having to provide justification; and employers are often expected to provide their workers with the technology required to work successfully. Plus, organizations are also now considering the reality of neurodiversity, which is the idea that each person learns and functions differently. Embracing different ways of thinking and perceiving the world leads to creative innovation and problem-solving; and easy-to-use technology can facilitate collaboration and connection.