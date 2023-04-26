On Workplace 3.X: SurgeX

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Steve Trunkett, Director of Global Sales at SurgeX (opens in new tab)

Seamless and reliable communication across teams has remained a top priority for corporate meeting spaces, especially in accommodating the influx of hybrid teams over the past few years. While collaboration hardware and software upgrades have been essential in supporting today’s enterprises, decision makers are also learning that their power infrastructure must be just as rock solid as modern networking equipment. When on-site and remote team members notice interruptions to their meetings, they might blame their devices, the software, or even their integrator or IT team. However, many commercial spaces are pressuring power infrastructure to support more technology than ever, and poor power quality can impact that technology’s performance and the company’s bottom line. Decision makers must be prepared to specify the proper power management, conditioning, and backup requirements for their meeting spaces so meetings can proceed uninterrupted.

The conditions of power in the corporate meeting space are very different from those at home and can pose problems for video conferencing with remote workers. It’s important to educate everyone on how to overcome these challenges." —Steve Trunkett, Director of Global Sales at SurgeX

To avoid downtime and damage caused by power problems like surges, sags, and spikes, systems integrators should work with enterprise teams to incorporate voltage regulation with power conditioning. While there are many solutions on the market, these two features are core components of a stable hybrid meeting space. Working together, power conditioning and voltage regulation remove distortions from the electrical current delivered to connected devices. For additional protection, incorporating true surge elimination technology protects the technologies without degradation from repeated exposure to anomalies over time. An integrator can also help set up remote monitoring features so issues can be identified and addressed in real-time.

Finally, to optimize the meeting experience for employees—not just those in corporate offices—companies and installers should also provide advice on home power management solutions. The conditions of power in the corporate meeting space are very different from those at home and can pose problems for video conferencing with remote workers. It’s important to educate everyone on how to overcome these challenges.