On Workplace 3.X: Sony

Ken Kobayashi, Business Manager, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics shares insight for ensuring meeting equity and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Ken Kobayashi, Business Manager, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics

The corporate meeting space has forever changed as a result of the shift to a work-from-anywhere mindset, and this necessary evolution is rooted in the need to offer flexibility and foster engagement. Whether in person, remote, or hybrid, the way we collaborate and interact has shifted to focus on promoting and advancing efficiency and productivity. 

It’s important to consider the compatibility and interoperability of the solutions and platforms you’re using to make the meeting experience as seamless as possible." —Ken Kobayashi, Business Manager, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics

With this change in culture, we need to be mindful to plan for, integrate, and leverage technologies that enable a better experience for all parties—regardless of location—while promoting flexibility and empowering employees and businesses. This means creating rooms and working environments that are optimized for collaboration, which starts with using tools that facilitate an optimal audio and video experience. Implementing technologies that are easy to use and easy to get up and running helps avoid timely troubleshooting delays at the start of meetings which wastes attendees’ precious time. 

It’s also important to consider the compatibility and interoperability of the solutions and platforms you’re using to make the meeting experience as seamless as possible. Other aspects to consider are standardizing on solutions that are agile and can easily be updated to grow with the user, expand capabilities to further protect their investment, and ensure the technology addresses the latest standards and expectations. Additionally, in order to implement a successful AV system, looking to hardware and software systems that can be accessed and updated from the cloud is also an important factor. Finally, it’s imperative to analyze and leverage the data provided by your technology to fine-tune and create more beneficial experiences.

