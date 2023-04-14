On Workplace 3.X: HP

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Jennifer Adams, Senior Director, Hybrid Work Solutions Messaging and NPI at HP (opens in new tab)

This new world of hybrid work didn’t happen overnight. The pandemic just accelerated behavior that had been shifting over the last 30 years as technology evolved to allow more remote collaboration.

To get to a new definition of work, success hinges on putting people—not the office or any one space—at the center. We all have different needs and behaviors when it comes to how we work, and depending on role, preferences, and the type of work done at a given time, needs can change.

The opportunity for the journey forward is to go beyond this concept of hybrid work to something that can drive real meaningful change and allow us to reimagine what work really means.." —Jennifer Adams, Senior Director, Hybrid Work Solutions Messaging and NPI at HP

These preferences and behaviors can be categorized into what we call workstyle personas. Poly has been doing persona research for a decade, with a recent update in 2022. What we found are key dimensions that allow us to identify workstyles that have similar needs and behaviors. This can be very helpful for facilities teams with regard to capacity and planning meeting needs of the office and beyond.

But the opportunity goes beyond space planning, the goal should be designing experiences for this hybrid workforce—experiences that will drive people to the office to build connection while maximizing the experiences for those who are remote. To do that requires an understanding of what activities people perform in the office, and then designing spaces and deploying technology to create the best environment to perform those activities in order to drive outcomes, build connection, and strengthen culture.

