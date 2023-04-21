On Workplace 3.X: HDBaseT Alliance

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Tzahi Madgar, President at HDBaseT Alliance (opens in new tab)

Not surprisingly, a recent study conducted by Alliance Contributing member, Crestron Electronics, showed that nearly 85 percent of employee meetings involve at least one remote participant.

However, along with this shift to a completely normalized work-from-anywhere paradigm comes the expectation and vision of better, more realistic user experiences for all those in attendance, whether in person or virtually. The earliest manifestation of this change came in the transfer of influence from the hardware already in the room to the software platforms facilitating these meetings. Now, with the growing demand for all new features they can support has come a massive influx of cameras, displays, and other peripherals into the mix—usually requiring USB interface connectivity and specifically with a USB Type-C connection for BYOD purposes.

Unfortunately, however, simply adding more equipment to an installation doesn’t necessarily translate into a better installation, and is something that requires the right space planning, technology flexibility, and user-friendliness.

One effective way to check all these boxes is through an installation built on HDBaseT. Much like a USB Type-C connector, HDBaseT carries the same signals: 4K@60 4:4:4 video, high-fidelity audio, USB 2.0, 1Gbps Ethernet, controls, and power. Better yet, it not only carries these signals but also allows for the extension of them over a standard field-terminated Category cable for distances of up to 328 feet (100m). This, along with its vast and easily leverageable, backward-compatible existing install base makes it the natural choice for addressing the industry’s ongoing need for a professional-grade USB extension solution, especially in corporate meeting spaces and other UC&C environments.