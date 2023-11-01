On Visualization Technologies: Mersive Technologies

Joel Carroll, Executive Vice President of Sales at Mersive Technologies shares insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Joel Carroll, Executive Vice President of Sales at Mersive Technologies 

Collaboration components and software are moving beyond their original intent to interoperate holistically as part of a larger solution to supercharge both the display and the in-room experience. If the result is seamless, it can create deep engagement and increase return on the objective—not just investment. Collaboration platforms like Mersive Solstice that integrate with third-party digital signage providers and allow customization of the signage experience are a great example of this amplified experience in both corporate and higher-education facilities. 

Facilities can make spaces responsive to in-room sensors, leveraging digital signage in completely new ways with pages that are deployed when someone enters the room." —Joel Carroll, Executive Vice President of Sales at Mersive Technologies

We have one large higher education customer that uses Solstice in lecture halls, huddle spaces, and open spaces campus-wide. Rather than those displays remaining dormant when not in use, Solstice’s digital signage capabilities enable them to deliver valuable information and consistent messaging via what is essentially a customizable web page. News, advertisements, events, and other kinds of information appear as a scroll at the top of each display all over campus. Then, when it’s time to collaborate in a huddle space or learn from a professor in a lecture hall, the display becomes part of the collaboration ecosystem. Additionally, deep analytics inform the staff on how each room is being used and inform decision-making around how to deploy collaboration technology in additional rooms or adjust current spaces to make more efficient use of the space. 

Pushing the capabilities of digital signage even further, facilities can make spaces responsive to in-room sensors, leveraging digital signage in completely new ways with pages that are deployed when someone enters the room. This opens up huge possibilities for users to brand their displays and customize experiences for their audience. Repurposing a display to show interactive content isn’t about reallocating resources, it’s about using sensory-aware technology to serve up the exact message you want to give.

