On Visualization Technologies: Epson

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Chris Teguh, Product Manager at Epson America

We are seeing a surge of interest in creating immersive spaces and experiences, and with that comes the demand for flexible technology to power them. Whether art installations, entertainment, or practical use cases like collaborative classrooms or ultra-wide displays in meeting rooms, high-resolution and large-scale display applications are on the rise, and there are a couple of AV trends that are worth keeping an eye on.

Display technology expectations in everyday life have risen significantly in recent years as retailers look for unique ways to attract consumers. Corporate spaces and classrooms are being designed to see and do more with their displays, and immersive entertainment is becoming more prevalent. As a result, there is a much higher demand for accessible and flexible display technology that can deliver immersive or ultra-wide displays across a wide range of environments.

In addition, popular collaboration tools, such as Microsoft Teams Front Row, are optimized for a larger display size and ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio. With a wider screen you can have multiple windows side by side, such as chat windows, presentation slides, and documents. Having advantages over flat panels—projectors are a cost-effective solution that provides a lot of installation flexibility for wider aspect ratios like 21:9.

Epson continues to introduce new projector technology and tools that enable immersive environments for entertainment, schools, and collaboration. Offering flexible aspect ratios and smaller form factors, convenient installation, blending and stacking tools, and high-quality image and brightness, Epson packs impressive features into its extensive 3-chip 3LCD projector lineup. This simplifies decision making for AV/IT professionals—no matter what task is at hand.

