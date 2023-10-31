On Visualization Technologies: Crimson AV

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Will Bear, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Crimson AV

AV and IT are closely intertwined, and decision makers must be attuned to various trends that can impact their purchasing decisions. Whether it's interactive displays, touch-enabled devices, or immersive technologies, there are some key trends to keep in mind.

First, as AV/IT systems continue to converge, seamless integration and interoperability become paramount. Decision makers should prioritize solutions that can seamlessly communicate and integrate with existing infrastructure.

Decision makers should seek scalable and future-proof solutions that can accommodate evolving needs and technologies. Investing in upgradable systems and modular designs can extend the lifespan of AV equipment." —Will Bear, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Crimson AV

Second, touch-enabled displays and gesture control have become a big part of digital signage solutions. Buyers should look for touch technology that is accurate, responsive, and supports multi-touch gestures. Incorporating intuitive touch controls enhances the UX and provides a more interactive and collaborative experience.

Third, immersive technologies like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are transforming the way people interact with content. Tech managers should consider how these technologies can be leveraged to enhance presentations, training sessions, and customer interactions. Immersive experiences can captivate audiences and provide a competitive edge.

Fourth, user-centric design principles should guide AV/IT purchasing decisions. Solutions should be intuitive, easy to use, and accessible to individuals with varying levels of technical proficiency. A well-designed user interface can significantly impact user adoption and productivity.

And finally, rapid technological advancements mean that AV/IT solutions can quickly become obsolete. Decision makers should seek scalable and future-proof solutions that can accommodate evolving needs and technologies. Investing in upgradable systems and modular designs can extend the lifespan of AV equipment.

Tech Managers should consider a holistic approach that encompasses integration, user experience, innovation, sustainability, and security. By staying informed about these trends and selecting solutions that align with their organization's objectives, decision makers can create immersive and impactful AV environments that enhance communication, collaboration, and overall business success.

[On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders]