On Visualization Technologies: BrightSign

Jeff Hastings, Co-Chief Executive Officer at BrightSign shares insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

One of the most prevalent trends we’re seeing is the expansion of digital signage well beyond traditional visual elements to create immersive experiences that capture the audience’s attention in new and innovative ways. We’re talking about multi-sensory experiences that connect with audiences more deeply than ever before.

It won’t be long until generative AI is layered on top of analytics to automatically create better iterations of existing content to do an even better job of capturing and keeping the viewer’s attention." — Jeff Hastings, Co-Chief Executive Officer at BrightSign

At a practical level, this means that networks need to be capable of much more than simply delivering content to video endpoints. Instead, we’re helping our customers create robust networks that bring together video, audio, and other sensory elements to deliver experiences that connect with customers on a multitude of levels—deepening those connections and creating an impact that lasts well beyond the moment they engage with the brand.

A key driver of this evolution is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and a whole host of technologies that build on these platforms. Visual sensors, for example, can detect and interpret visual cues about the viewer and then tailor the content appropriately. While this technology itself isn’t new, what we’re able to do with it is evolving quickly thanks to AI and ML. Now those same sensors that detect demographic information about the audience can also measure dwell time and other important metrics to understand which content does the best job of holding the viewer’s attention. Taking this example one step further, it won’t be long until generative AI is layered on top of those analytics to automatically create better iterations of existing content to do an even better job of capturing and keeping the viewer’s attention.

We’re in the early stages of understanding how generative AI will impact our market, but it’s reasonable to expect that it will streamline (and in some cases automate) the delivery of content that is continuously refined to attract and engage audiences in a wide range of business applications more effectively than ever.

