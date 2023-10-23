On Visualization Technologies: 22Miles

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles

AV/IT experts need to think about unification, compatibility, and simplicity across all devices. The right foundation is essential to designing digital signage networks that boast these traits without compromising the wow factor.

No two organizations have the same technology requirements, but everyone should demand that their visual communications experiences not only support but enhance their business’ technology and operations." —Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles

Visual communications solutions should integrate with the organization’s existing technologies to share information and improve workflows without adding complexity. In addition, many organizations lack the resources to produce and maintain content on a regular basis, resulting in outdated and incorrect information. Decision-makers can avoid this trap by selecting a content management system (CMS) that supports automated content generation. In larger deployments, they can further ensure relevance by deploying content to specific locations; with the right CMS, it’s possible to set up discrete approval workflows by department or location.

Choosing a CMS with a strong portfolio of API integrations is the key to success. Integrations can provide customers with easy access to important data, customizable visual experiences, and easy content deployment to support stakeholders throughout their journey. Partner with a CMS provider that streamlines the organization’s technology tools into a central access point for deployment and control throughout their digital signage system. Experts should ensure their CMS is equipped with a range of APIs to suit existing and future technology requirements. Customization should also be easy to incorporate, with an AI-driven approach to brand and content unification to make the deployment seamless.

No two organizations have the same technology requirements, but everyone should demand that their visual communications experiences not only support but enhance their business’ technology and operations. To ensure adaptability and scalability for all projects, begin the digital signage discovery process supported by a broad range of APIs and operability across all digital devices. Then, future-proof your solutions with a dynamic back end and constantly growing API library for expansion without limitations.

