On Streaming: Sony Electronics

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for planning to integrate the next-gen streaming media ecosystem.

Thought Leader: Ken Kobayashi, Business Manager, Professional Display Solutions, at Sony Electronics

The ability to stream with ease is no longer a nice value add; it’s an essential part of the way many schools, corporations, churches and hospitals communicate and interact with their members in a meaningful and engaging way. Streaming content has become a regular part of people’s daily lives.

RTSP, RTMPS, SRT, and NDI|HX options enable more agility and ease of use to put together events, lectures, meetings, and productions that educate, entertain, and impress." —Ken Kobayashi, Business Manager, Professional Display Solutions, at Sony Electronics

As AV-over-IP solutions become the norm, creating an intuitive streaming media ecosystem can be painless and cost-effective. In order to successfully stream to an audience, it’s important to first take inventory of the number of participants, room size and setup, specific needs, resolution requirements, and the type of content being presented before determining what technology will give you the best return on your investment. Do you need one camera or many? Are all of your participants on site, remote, or a mix? What are your network’s bandwidth capabilities? Do you want to employ the cloud? What resolution will provide the best experience? Is security a concern? What type of sound system do you have in place? Answering these types of questions early on in your process will help you design or select a solution well suited for your specific use case.

Products including Sony’s PTZ cameras, AI-based presentation solutions, and even Pro BRAVIA displays can help stream content on a practical level. Our technology has long offered high production values, compatibility with popular control and management systems, reliability, and durability. And these products provide more than just streaming; they are the gateway to unlocking creativity and engagement. Capabilities including PTZ auto framing, PTZ auto tracking, chroma-keyless backgrounds, handwriting extraction, and support of Free-D protocol for simplifying AR/VR production workflows provide interactivity and foster collaboration. Additionally, RTSP, RTMPS, SRT, and NDI|HX options enable more agility and ease of use to put together events, lectures, meetings, and productions that educate, entertain, and impress.

