On Streaming: Jupiter Systems

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for planning to integrate the next-gen streaming media ecosystem.

Thought Leader: Clément Plombin, Product Marketing Manager at Jupiter Systems

For years, the traditional way of streaming content beyond the physical walls (to and from) of a control room or command center was through a video/audio source encoding device connected to the internet, and a decoding system on the receiving end. Both devices often required dedicated hardware for this connection. However, with faster mobile connection speeds and broader coverage around the globe, it is now possible for operating agents to stream content directly to a mobile device in the field via LTE/5G or receive live video capture from that same device on a video wall.

To ensure the security of these video streams, Jupiter Systems has developed encryption and powerful processing hardware to handle the data. Additionally, a newly released feature, Canvas Mobile, allows video streams to be captured in the field and securely displayed via LTE/5G to any capable Jupiter Systems’ Canvas-operated video wall, or received on a mobile device in the field. This solution expands any control room, enabling greater ease of use and stream manipulation for both field and operating agents.

Moreover, Jupiter Systems’ most advanced award-winning Canvas Software provides granular user content access, and synchronization to active directories and other user databases. Canvas also permits an encrypted connection via a web browser, even on a mobile device, without the need for any dedicated client installation.

As a result, command centers and control rooms no longer have physical limits. Jupiter Systems’ response to a world in motion and technical progress is to address the need for field mobility.

