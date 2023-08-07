On Streaming: AMX Harman Professional Solutions

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for planning to integrate the next-gen streaming media ecosystem.

Thought Leader: Kyle Barron, Product Manager for Network AV at AMX Harman Professional Solutions

New AVoIP technologies, such as dual-codec, multi-stream support and installation formats, such as wallplate encoders and decoders, are adding to the already commanding lead in the flexibility of streaming devices over traditional AV switching solutions.

Dual-codec support makes it possible for one set of encoders and decoders to interact with both high-quality, low-latency streams for in-room and on-LAN users, and high-compatibility, low-bandwidth streams for remote viewers over the internet or for recording. Multi-stream encoders stream both types simultaneously, which can greatly reduce overall system costs.

Devices should have the capabilities that are required by IT managers, and they should be able to work within the IT manager’s existing network structure." —Kyle Barron, Product Manager for Network AV at AMX Harman Professional Solutions

The high-compatibility H.264 support of AMX dual-codec devices is designed specifically to be interoperable with non-AMX streaming media services and devices. Without compromising the video quality or latency for live or local users, this technology enables remote lecture viewing with platforms like YouTube and Wowza as well as classroom capture with platforms such as Panopto.

As more devices from different manufacturers are integrated together, adhering to standard enterprise IP networking standards becomes more essential. The inclusion of these enterprise standards results in more secure, reliable, easier-to-support, and, therefore, lower-total-cost solutions for the integrator and end user. Some of the key enterprise IP networking technologies that are leveraged by AMX AVoIP solutions are IGMP, PoE, Active Directory/LDAP Integration, 802.1Q, QoS, 802.1X, and AES.

Networked AV solutions that are to be deployed on the network should be designed to work on the network. What this really means is that the devices should have the capabilities that are required by IT managers, and they should be able to work within the IT manager’s existing network structure. HARMAN understands what’s needed to meet these requirements. We’ve been selling network-capable devices to enterprise customers and governments around the world for decades, and we understand the security, management, and support requirements of those environments. That is why all AMX Network AV products are designed with enterprise IP networking standard technologies.

[15 AV/IT Thought Leaders On Streaming]