On Next-Gen Audio: Bose Professional

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for implementing next-gen audio into meeting spaces and classrooms.

Thought Leader: Adam Shulman, Product Lead, Installed Systems Business at Bose Professional

People returning to hybrid work and learning environments is becoming the new normal, along with the expectation that regardless from where you participate in a video call or learning session, the virtual experience for both sound and image should provide people with the same experience: the ability to see everyone in the room up-close and hear every aspect of the conversations. Beam-steering microphones and auto-framing camera capabilities have quickly become the standard capabilities manufacturers need to incorporate into products.

The evolution of hybrid work also means meeting rooms are increasingly centered around a ‘user first’ and not ‘technology first’ experience. This means instead of users learning how to use the in-room tech in order to be productive, the tech is designed and interacts with users in already-familiar ways — like people using voice commands in their homes and vehicles, so why not in meeting spaces? Imagine walking into a meeting space where there’s no visible meeting tech, yet having the ability to host and control meetings all through voice commands — including sharing content.

The quantity of formal meeting spaces within an organization will shrink to adjust for a hybrid workforce and quickly evolving AI tech. This means meeting rooms will move towards the extremes of cost and complexity: they’ll be either low-cost, easy setup, small room solutions installed by the end user, or they will be fully integrated rooms with high-end features. Both will be very easy to use, but professionally designed, integrated, and monitored.

