On Hybrid Work 2024: Logitech

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: Nathan Coutinho, Head of Analyst Relations and Business Strategy at Logitech

As return-to-office and hybrid work models continue to take shape, the need for frictionless collaboration and productivity experience grows, along with efforts to reduce negative environmental impact. More and more IT leaders and professionals indicate that becoming a leader in sustainability practices is a critical or very important business objective in the coming year.

Expanding on the progress already achieved with personal workstation peripherals such as webcams, headsets, mice and keyboards, we recently transitioned our video collaboration portfolio to PCR plastics to help enterprise customers support their sustainability objectives. Existing products like Rally Bar, Rally Bar Mini, Tap IP, Tap Scheduler, and Scribe are being refreshed with materials that lower the carbon impact of each product, helping organizations to better manage their carbon footprint.

Applying Design for Sustainability principles to Logitech’s video collaboration portfolio means that Logitech customers can outfit entire conference rooms with technology designed with sustainability in mind—a new way for IT leaders to think about their workplace technology investments that include people and planet without compromising the highest quality and performance companies expect from Logitech.

As the workspace evolves, we’ll see organizations and partners look to further enhance existing collaboration experiences, while also addressing other rising business imperatives, such as navigating sustainability challenges.