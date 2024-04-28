On Hybrid Work 2024: HP

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: Beau Wilder, Global Head of Future Customer Experiences, Hybrid Work Solutions at HP

The shift towards hybrid work environments has brought new challenges, but also opportunities for innovation and growth. According to HP’s 2023 Work Relationship Index, employees today want a say in the selection of work tools and technology, with only 25 percent confident in their company’s ability to implement the right tools for hybrid work. This gap can be bridged by offering personalized tech solutions that can boost employee engagement and productivity.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a key component of today’s hybrid workforce." —Beau Wilder, Global Head of Future Customer Experiences, Hybrid Work Solutions at HP

Putting the employee experience first and providing optimal technology setups can make companies more efficient. The hybrid workplace requires a comprehensive approach that considers the diverse needs of a hybrid workforce, including changes in culture, office design, and space utilization, and the implementation of innovative technology.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a key component of today’s hybrid workforce. HP’s AI-powered solutions are designed to augment the collaboration experience—not replace it. Take, for example, Poly DirectorAI technology, which automatically frames and captures a group or individual based on who is speaking in a meeting. Poly’s NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies also eliminate distracting background noise. These features help create a more natural and immersive meeting experience for those joining virtually.

In 2024, an organization’s success will hinge on its ability to adapt to the changing needs and workstyles of its employees. This will require a strategic focus on empowering employees, purchasing the right collaboration tools, and transforming workspaces to create an inclusive, productive, and innovative hybrid work culture.